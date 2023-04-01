Comparing MDxHealth (MDXH) & The Competition

MDxHealth (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Rating) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MDxHealth to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDxHealth and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MDxHealth $37.05 million -$44.04 million -1.71 MDxHealth Competitors $1.00 billion -$114.63 million 4.05

MDxHealth’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than MDxHealth. MDxHealth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDxHealth 0 0 4 0 3.00 MDxHealth Competitors 171 852 1730 32 2.58

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MDxHealth and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

MDxHealth presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.37%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 48.35%. Given MDxHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDxHealth is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.6% of MDxHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of MDxHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MDxHealth has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MDxHealth’s peers have a beta of 1.01, meaning that their average stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MDxHealth and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDxHealth -118.86% -218.20% -44.01% MDxHealth Competitors -1,107.24% -82.48% -30.48%

Summary

MDxHealth peers beat MDxHealth on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

MDxHealth Company Profile

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Poland, Italy, rest of European Union, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications. The company was formerly known as OncoMethylome Sciences SA and changed its name to MDxHealth SA in October 2010. MDxHealth SA was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Herstal, Belgium.

