Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Comstock Holding Companies Price Performance

CHCI opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. Comstock Holding Companies has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $6.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,441 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.33% of Comstock Holding Companies worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Cos., Inc engages in the development of real estate properties and provision of asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment management provides services to real estate assets and businesses that include commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented development.

