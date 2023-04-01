Conflux (CFX) Price Hits $0.39

Conflux (CFX) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.03 billion and approximately $239.21 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,494.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.00325235 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011955 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00073907 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.48 or 0.00556201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.83 or 0.00441619 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003504 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,659,099,737 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,658,866,549.4602504 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.42223073 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $363,868,865.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

