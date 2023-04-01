Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Given New C$2.20 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins started coverage on Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

Shares of CPPMF stock opened at $1.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $3.14.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining ( OTCMKTS:CPPMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Copper Mountain Mining had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Corp. engages in the exploration, development and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in copper mountain mine, Eva Copper, New Ingerbelle and Cameron copper projects. The company was founded on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

