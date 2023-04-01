Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at Cormark

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Cormark from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on CMMC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$1.90 to C$2.20 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Haywood Securities upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.46.
Copper Mountain Mining Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37. The firm has a market cap of C$468.20 million, a PE ratio of -27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.71. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$3.92.
Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile
Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.
