Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN) Short Interest Update

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp (NASDAQ:CRZN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 59,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRZN traded up $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.23. 2,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,496. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRZN. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth $134,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros during the third quarter worth $141,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros in the first quarter worth $489,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Company Profile

Corazon Capital V838 Monoceros Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education, social media and dating, and ecommerce sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

