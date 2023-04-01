CRA Financial Services LLC Has $987,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CRA Financial Services LLC lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,981 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 760.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 699,038 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $76,853,000 after buying an additional 617,772 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,752 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 20,036 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 252,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,751,000 after purchasing an additional 22,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.48.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.1 %

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $127.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,222,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,482,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 69.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.90%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

