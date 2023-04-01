Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

CMCT opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. The stock has a market cap of $92.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.57. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.97.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blackstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. The company invests in creative offices, acquiring and developing properties catering to rapidly growing industries such as technology, media, and entertainment.

Featured Articles

