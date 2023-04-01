Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Shares Up 0.5%

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.61. 98,061 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 156,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Crédit Agricole Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200 day moving average of $5.17.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 22.61%. Research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Crédit Agricole

Crédit Agricole SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asset Gathering, Large customers, Specialised Financial Services, French Retail Banking-LCL, International Retail Banking and Corporate Centre. The Asset Gathering segment offers: asset management activities; asset servicing for institutions; life insurance and personal insurance; property and casualty insurance; credit insurance activities; and private banking activities conducted mainly by CA Indosuez Private Banking and by Crédit Agricole subsidiaries.

