Critical Review: RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) vs. BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Rating) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for BIT Mining and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get BIT Mining alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 RingCentral 0 9 12 1 2.64

RingCentral has a consensus price target of $59.70, suggesting a potential upside of 94.64%. Given RingCentral’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $650.23 million 0.04 -$169.63 million ($17.20) -0.14 RingCentral $1.99 billion 1.47 -$879.17 million ($9.23) -3.32

This table compares BIT Mining and RingCentral’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral. RingCentral is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of RingCentral shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of RingCentral shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining -26.09% -44.88% -33.29% RingCentral -44.22% -765.97% -7.81%

Volatility and Risk

BIT Mining has a beta of 2.89, meaning that its share price is 189% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

RingCentral beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Rating)

BIT Mining Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining enterprise. Its business covers cryptocurrency mining, pool, machine manufacturing, and data center operation. The company utilizes cryptocurrency mining machines and hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines, the sole purpose of which is to mine bitcoin. It also owns the mining pool business operated under BTC.com, including the domain name and wallet. The company was founded by Man San Law in 2001 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc. engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax. It sells its products under the RingCentral Professional, RingCentral Glip, and RingCentral Fax brands. The company was founded by Vlad Vendrow and Vladimir Shmunis in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.