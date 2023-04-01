Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $138.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $144.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Crocs Stock Performance

Crocs stock opened at $126.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crocs has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $143.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day moving average is $101.71.

Insider Transactions at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a return on equity of 118.32% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,209,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 3,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.15 per share, with a total value of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,571 shares of company stock valued at $8,354,696. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 156.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 9.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Crocs by 2.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

