Cronos Achieves Market Cap of $1.74 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $9.75 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00062466 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00039902 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006958 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00018396 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001276 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Cronos Token Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.