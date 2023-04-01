Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Trading 10.2% Higher

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
Crypto Trading Up 10.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.
Crypto Company Profile
The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crypto (CRCW)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.