Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Trading 10.2% Higher

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) shares traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. 2,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 31,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average is $0.28.

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

