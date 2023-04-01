CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Short Interest Update

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,880,000 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the February 28th total of 21,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 166.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.94. 11,340,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,880,576. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CSX has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $38.17.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CSX will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.39.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

