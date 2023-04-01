CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Short Interest Update

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,750,000 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 4,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 894,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.68. 1,515,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,008. CVB Financial has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.17.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,718,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after buying an additional 1,502,666 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth $29,578,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,560,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,226,000 after buying an additional 885,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

