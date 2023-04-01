D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $99.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

DHI stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

