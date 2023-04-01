D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $99.46 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.46.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $102.50 in a report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 2.6 %

DHI stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. D.R. Horton has a 52-week low of $59.25 and a 52-week high of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.77, for a total transaction of $169,153.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,750.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total transaction of $96,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at $296,461.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,870 shares of company stock valued at $371,698. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 16.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 87.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 33,245 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after buying an additional 15,466 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 108,933 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,336,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 5.7% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,741 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.0% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 99,618 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,265 shares in the last quarter. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D.R. Horton

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.