Dais (OTCMKTS:DLYT) Trading 76% Higher

Shares of Dais Co. (OTCMKTS:DLYT – Get Rating) traded up 76% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.11. 867,503 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 378,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.06.

Dais Trading Up 76.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11.

About Dais

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The firm focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form.

