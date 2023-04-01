Darrow Company Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Darrow Company Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 1.3% of Darrow Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,228 shares during the period.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.01. The stock had a trading volume of 821,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,838. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.32. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $165.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

