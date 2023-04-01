Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA) Short Interest Update

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DKDCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Data Knights Acquisition Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Data Knights Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.69. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 762. Data Knights Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $10.51.

Get Data Knights Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DKDCA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data Knights Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 440,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 49,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Data Knights Acquisition by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 307,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after acquiring an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

About Data Knights Acquisition

Data Knights Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the data centers and internet technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Chessington, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Data Knights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Knights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.