DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Trading 4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 1st. DeepBrain Chain has a market capitalization of $14.98 million and approximately $717,346.63 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DeepBrain Chain has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One DeepBrain Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DeepBrain Chain Profile

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. It launched on December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. DeepBrain Chain’s official website is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

