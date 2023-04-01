DEI (DEI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.44 Billion

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One DEI token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000965 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DEI has traded 42.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $4,781.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.45 or 0.00324326 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011955 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000629 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (CRYPTO:DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars.

