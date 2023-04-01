dForce USD Price Tops $1.03 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $40.83 million and $1,732.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for about $1.03 or 0.00003604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.09 or 0.00325297 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00021290 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00012139 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001009 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000197 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,593,642 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00514619 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $5,972.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

