Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI) Short Interest Update

Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,800 shares, a decrease of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 363,800 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Digihost Technology Price Performance

DGHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.66. 111,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,348. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $47.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 7.43. Digihost Technology has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $4.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digihost Technology stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digihost Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,807 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Digihost Technology worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Digihost Technology Company Profile

Digihost Technology, Inc is a block chain technology company, which engages in crypto currency mining. It focuses on validation through mining, hosting solutions, and blockchain software solutions. The company was founded on February 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

