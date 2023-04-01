Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI) Short Interest Down 22.1% in March

Digital Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBGI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the February 28th total of 106,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Digital Brands Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBGI. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Brands Group in the second quarter worth $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. NVP Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Brands Group during the second quarter valued at $407,000.

Get Digital Brands Group alerts:

Digital Brands Group Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DBGI traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.70. Digital Brands Group has a twelve month low of $1.11 and a twelve month high of $208.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.84.

About Digital Brands Group

Digital Brands Group, Inc provides apparel under various brands on direct-to-consumer and wholesale basis. The company offers denims under the DSTLD brand; and luxury men's suiting under the ACE Studios brand. It also designs, manufactures, and sells women's apparel, such as dresses, tops, jumpsuits, bottoms, sets, jackets, and rompers under the Bailey brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.