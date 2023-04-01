Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.67.

DIISY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.21.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

