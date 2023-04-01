Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISYGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $178.67.

DIISY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 225 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 159 ($1.95) to GBX 152 ($1.87) in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 194 ($2.38) to GBX 190 ($2.33) in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 185 ($2.27) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $6.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of $6.73 and a one year high of $15.21.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.