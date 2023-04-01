Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Dogecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $11.43 billion and $746.02 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00326228 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00011956 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000963 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000625 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 138,766,206,384 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin (DOGE) is a cryptocurrency that was created in 2013 inspired by the Shiba Inu dog meme. It uses underlying technology from Litecoin and has a large circulating supply of 132 billion DOGE. It was initially created as a joke but has gained value due to supply and demand, and has been accepted by large retailers such as Tesla as a payment method. It was created by Jackson Palmer and Billy Markus and uses Litecoin’s Scrypt mining algorithm and is a Proof-of-Work cryptocurrency that can be merged mined with Litecoin. The value of DOGE has increased due to speculation about its potential adoption by products and services from companies owned by Elon Musk, such as Tesla and Twitter.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

