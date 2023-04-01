Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Short Interest Up 23.8% in March

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 28th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 572,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Draganfly Price Performance

DPRO remained flat at $1.28 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 380,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,608. Draganfly has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Draganfly

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPRO. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Draganfly by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Draganfly by 2,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 70,245 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Draganfly by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Draganfly by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Draganfly

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Draganfly in a report on Tuesday.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

