DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Short Interest Update

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 30,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DUET remained flat at $10.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018. DUET Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.85 and a 12 month high of $10.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 8.8% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 27,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the third quarter worth $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the third quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DUET Acquisition by 7.9% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 320,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

