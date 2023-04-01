Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. 69,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,139. The company has a market cap of $191.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.
Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.
