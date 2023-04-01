Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Short Interest Update

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 811,300 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the February 28th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duluth in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Duluth Stock Performance

NASDAQ DLTH traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. 69,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,139. The company has a market cap of $191.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $14.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duluth Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Duluth by 10,586.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 501.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 282.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,742 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Duluth in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 29.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

