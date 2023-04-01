East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF) Short Interest Update

East Buy Holding Limited (OTCMKTS:KLTHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,164,700 shares, a drop of 23.6% from the February 28th total of 2,834,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

East Buy Stock Performance

KLTHF stock remained flat at $0.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. East Buy has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47.

Get East Buy alerts:

About East Buy

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Koolearn Technology Holding Limited provides online extracurricular education services in China. The company operates through College Education, Institutional Customers, and Livestreaming E-Commerce segments. It offers educational solutions for postgraduate entrance exams, tailor-made courses for occupational students, and online traffic pool for university students; user growth platforms, such as Koolearn TOEFL and IELTS APP, TOEFL and IELTS mock test platform, and the AI test system platform; course delivery platforms, which includes Zhixin adaptive learning system, livestreaming course platform, and learning analysis system, etc.; and user analysis platforms, including real-time data analysis boards, tips grading systems, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for East Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.