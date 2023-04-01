Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the February 28th total of 5,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 370,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.6 days. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Ebix Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Ebix stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.19. The stock had a trading volume of 334,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,859. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60. Ebix has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm has a market cap of $407.57 million, a P/E ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.42.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Ebix had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,591,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,424,000 after acquiring an additional 176,703 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 169,398 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,935,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,682,000 after acquiring an additional 147,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,921,000 after acquiring an additional 132,361 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.
