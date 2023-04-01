Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewell Personal Care

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 849.5% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 119.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPC opened at $42.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.50. Edgewell Personal Care has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $45.31.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

