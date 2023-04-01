ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGYGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

(Get Rating)

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY)

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.