ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ENGGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ENAGAS S A/ADR from €16.00 ($17.20) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut ENAGAS S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

ENAGAS S A/ADR Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ENGGY stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a one year low of $6.91 and a one year high of $11.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.61.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

