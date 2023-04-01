Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the February 28th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 11.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 272,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.3 days.

Encore Capital Group Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ECPG traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 448,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,085. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $233.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Encore Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $407,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,468,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,288,000 after buying an additional 34,217 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $523,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

