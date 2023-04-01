Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Energy Focus Trading Up 12.0 %

EFOI stock opened at $0.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Energy Focus has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Focus

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Focus

Energy Focus, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets energy-efficient LED lighting products. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

