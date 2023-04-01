ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Short Interest Up 11.4% in March

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,300 shares, an increase of 11.4% from the February 28th total of 126,800 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

ENGlobal Stock Down 4.1 %

ENGlobal Company Profile

ENGlobal stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.48. 443,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,684. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.90.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

Further Reading

