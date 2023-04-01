Enovix’s (ENVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2023

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVXGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Receive News & Ratings for Enovix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.