Enovix’s (ENVX) Buy Rating Reiterated at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

ENVX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Enovix in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enovix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.92.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60. Enovix has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovix

In other Enovix news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 69,557 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at $17,399,374.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 174,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,054. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 289.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 230,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 171,276 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $155,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enovix in the second quarter worth about $194,000. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

See Also

