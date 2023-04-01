Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX) Price Target Lowered to C$3.75 at B. Riley

Enthusiast Gaming (CVE:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by B. Riley from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of CVE:EGLX opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$101.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. Enthusiast Gaming has a 52 week low of C$0.92 and a 52 week high of C$2.85.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc, a digital media company, develops and operates an online community of video gamers worldwide. As of February 6, 2019, the company had a platform of approximately 80 owned and affiliated Websites. It also owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

