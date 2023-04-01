Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX) Short Interest Up 15.9% in March

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the February 28th total of 957,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 296,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 14,021 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Enthusiast Gaming by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 16,708 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enthusiast Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 11.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enthusiast Gaming Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ EGLX traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. The company had a trading volume of 83,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,745. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Enthusiast Gaming has a one year low of $0.51 and a one year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $88.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enthusiast Gaming

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

