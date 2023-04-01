ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 287,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the February 28th total of 236,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 224,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESSA Pharma
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPIX. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 136.5% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,748,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,000 shares during the period. Soleus Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,869,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,853 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 17.7% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,736,000 after acquiring an additional 888,869 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 53.7% during the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,478,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 516,536 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in ESSA Pharma by 575.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 347,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 296,302 shares during the period.
ESSA Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %
ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX – Get Rating) (TSE:EPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ESSA Pharma Company Profile
ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. The company develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ESSA Pharma (EPIX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.