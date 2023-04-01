Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $893,093,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $237,487,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,196.4% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,674,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 7,390,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248,803 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 27,716,473 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.79 and a 200 day moving average of $61.55. The company has a market cap of $96.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

