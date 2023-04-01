Eudaimonia Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $158.76. The stock had a trading volume of 430,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,673. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.42. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

