F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM) Stock Price Down 6.5%

F & M Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.01 and last traded at $20.00. 7,153 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 289% from the average session volume of 1,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

F & M Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $70.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.37.

Get F & M Bank alerts:

F & M Bank (OTCMKTS:FMBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. F & M Bank had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter.

About F & M Bank

F&M Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services, including commercial and individual demand and time deposit accounts, repurchase agreements for commercial customers, commercial and individual loans, Internet banking, drive-in banking services, as well as a courier service for its commercial banking customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F & M Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F & M Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.