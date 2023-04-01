FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Upgraded at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

FDS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $485.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $448.86.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $415.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $417.49 and a 200 day moving average of $421.00. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $345.92 and a 12 month high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 22.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Insider Activity

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.22, for a total value of $1,266,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,482,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,449.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

