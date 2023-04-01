Fei USD (FEI) Market Capitalization Achieves $415.46 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. Fei USD has a market cap of $415.46 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00007817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024744 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.42 or 0.00029493 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018201 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.43 or 0.00201042 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,569.32 or 1.00016074 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.97783006 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $846,351.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

