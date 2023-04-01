First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.55. First Capital has a 1 year low of $22.97 and a 1 year high of $39.22.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.05 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 28.43%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in First Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate and business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans. The company was founded on September 11, 1998 and is headquartered in Corydon, IN.

