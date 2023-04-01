First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 421,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the February 28th total of 328,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

Shares of SKYY traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.90. The stock had a trading volume of 152,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.90. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $94.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 9,810 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 103.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

