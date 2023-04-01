First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) Short Interest Update

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the February 28th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF Stock Performance

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.24. 2 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 million, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.98. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $71.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 91.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,190 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $446,000.

About First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (RFEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks capital appreciation from developed European stocks selected using a factor approach. The manager has discretion to currency-hedge up to 100% of the portfolio.

