First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ) Short Interest Up 9.5% in March

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the February 28th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.0 days.
CARZ traded up $0.79 on Friday, hitting $50.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,721. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.82. The firm has a market cap of $48.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.20. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $59.80.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.106 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.
The First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (CARZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to electric and autonomous vehicles and the technology essential for the supply and production of these vehicles.
