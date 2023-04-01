Forum Financial Management LP Buys 6,088 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of T. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 537.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,931,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,357,000 after buying an additional 8,373,086 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,863,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,206,000 after buying an additional 7,347,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 53.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,769,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,823,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.25. 27,130,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,494,410. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $137.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

